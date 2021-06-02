Nisha Rawal’s disturbing pictures: Designer Rohit Verma, who is one of the close friends of actor Nisha Rawal, shared a disturbing picture of her in a post on Tuesday night. The picture showed Nisha all injured with the blood trickling down her face. The photo seems to have been taken right after her injury. In the caption of her post, Rohit talked about standing with Nisha in these tough times and prayed for her strength. Also Read - Nisha Rawal Accuses Karan Mehra of Physical Assault, Says 'He Used To Punch Me, Even Hit Me With Bat'

On Tuesday morning, the Mumbai police had arrested Nisha’s husband Karan Mehra on charges of domestic violence. However, he was granted bail later in the day after which he told the media that Nisha had staged the entire incident and smashed her own head in the wall for him to suffer. He also alleged that his wife has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and she has a violent streak. Karan further denied all the allegations put by Nisha and mentioned that she spat on him, threatened him, and plotted against him with his family. Karan accused Nisha of being after his money. He said that his wife had been happily living with him when the times were good but now due to the pandemic when they are experiencing troublesome times, she allegedly decided to create a scene and take all his money. Also Read - Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal Domestic Dispute: Kashmera Shah Reveals 'He Has Been Hitting Her'

Later, in another media interaction, Nisha accused Karan of having an extramarital affair. She claimed that she had read his chats with another woman and even tried to talk him out of it. Nisha said that she decided to stay silent even after knowing he was cheating on her because she wanted to safeguard his image that provided him work in the industry.

Nisha’s friends including Kashmera Shah and Munisha Khatwani among others have lent their support to her. However, many others from the industry including Karan’s co-star from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rohan Mehra, have sided with Karan by saying that he’s not a man who even raises his voice in front of anyone let alone be aggressive or create violence.

The case is still being investigated.