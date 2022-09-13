Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal who are already in a legal battle after 10 years of marriage have been making headlines over their divorce. After Karan was arrested in May 2021, Nisha accused him of having an extramarital affair. Karan, on the other hand, quashed her claims and accused her instead of having an extra-marital affair. On Monday evening, Nisha held a press conference at 5 PM in Bandra, where she opened up her side of the story. Nisha asked Karan to stop this drama and stop gaining sympathy. She said, “Please stop this. This is becoming a drama and it is becoming a media trial. Let’s do this in a civilized way.. I feel vulnerable. stop doing this. I feel scared for myself and my child. What if tomorrow he watches the videos or what if I step out of the home and someone says something in front of my son? Lastly, I am not playing a sympathy card, Karan is in fact playing the sympathy card. I want to raise a child in a healthy environment and if Karan Mehra can’t contribute then please back off. Let me live my life.”

Nisha Rawal also added, “I am a woman of peace, I want him to live his life in peace and leave me alone.”

The Lock Upp contestant further took a dig at Karan’s character witnesses, who were once her friends too. She said, “I don’t want to pay heed to these people. I think they should mind their own business. These people are portraying it dramatically. Aap dosti nibha rahe ho? You are going out and talking about it casually when your friend is a part of the controversy. Whatever I am doing, I am doing for my child. If Karan wants to do something, there is a proper legal procedure.”