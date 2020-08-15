Are you a die-hard fan of American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S? The show starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer is a big hit even till now and we still binge-watch it. But did you know that F.R.I.E.N.D.S had a desi version of it and we are not talking about a loose adaptation of the show but a full-fledged scene-to-scene remake of the show titled ‘Hello Friends’. It aired way back in the year 1999 and starred Simone Singh, Maria Goretti, Cyrus Broacha, Nikhil Chinapa, Anil Dimbri, and Aparna Banerjee. Also Read - Entertainment News Today April 22, 2020: F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Chandler Bing AKA Matthew Perry Turns Chef Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Tries 'Nude Eating' | See Picture

The series has a total of 26 episodes on YouTube and it will definitely leave you surprised. However, netizens are surprised and disappointed after watching the episodes. Also Read - F.R.I.E.N.D.S Makers Promise Fans 'Great Surprises' And 'Rare Behind-The-Scenes Footage' as Reunion Gets Shelved Amid COVID-19 Scare

Simone Singh plays Monica, Maria Goretti plays Pheobe, Vyrus Booacha plays Chandler, Nikhil Chinapa plays Ross, Anil Dimbri plays Joey and Aparna Banerjee plays Rachel. Also Read - After Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa Trolled For Hurling Abuses at Same Roadies Contestant, Video Goes Viral

One Twitter user wrote, “experts are saying coronavirus is the worst pandemic of our time? thats cute. i think ur forgetting about summer of 1999 when the entire executive board of http://zee.tv did acid and decided to make desi Friends.”

experts are saying coronavirus is the worst pandemic of our time? thats cute. i think ur forgetting about summer of 1999 when the entire executive board of https://t.co/bq6CuYEvK4 did acid and decided to make desi Friends pic.twitter.com/KgY50doG87 — no-neck Ed from 90 day fiance hate account (@lookitshnb) August 12, 2020



Another tweeted, “Really need to cringe watch this WHERE is this gonna be available???”

One more user wrote, “Hahaha! Hello Friends

It aired around 20 odd episodes, used to love maria and Simone.”

who is the lady between “joey” and “Chandler” and giving weired expressions throughout… — ashish agarwal (@ashishagarwal_) August 14, 2020

Really need to cringe watch this WHERE is this gonna be available??? — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) August 13, 2020

What on earth…The punjabi dubbed version of FRIENDS is much more palatable than this — saad (@urglish) August 13, 2020

There is a punjabi dubbed version too?! — Harsh Mishra (@harshmish93) August 13, 2020

This should’ve stayed in 1999. Why did I see this😭 — Thanos (@JainHritik) August 13, 2020

Omg !! How did I not know this existed ?!!! Hahaha !! — saloni suchak (@SuchakSaloni) August 14, 2020

Watch The First Episode Here:

There were few who actually watched the show and even followed it in the year it was aired. Interestingly, there is also Punjabi dubbed version of the popular sitcom.

Your opinion on the same?