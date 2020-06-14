Actor Anita Hassanandani’s father-in-law passed away. The Naagin actor took to social media to share a long emotional post and revealed that she lost her father at a very young age and her father-in-law filled that void and loved her more than his son and Anita’s husband Rohit Reddy. Also Read - Naagin 4: Ekta Kapoor Confirms End of Show, Fans Say This is Injustice to Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani

Sharing a heartwarming photo, she wrote, “No love like a father’s. I lost my dad when I was 16 and since was looking forward to my marriage so my father-in-law could fill that void. Papa you treated me just like yours loved me more than Rohit. I was fortunate to have you in my life. Since I met you I prayed that If Rohit is half as loving, half as genuine, half as caring, half as real, half as willing, half as strong, half as honest, half as sincere, have as innocent, half as amazing as you were I’ve married the right man. Thank you for everything. You will be missed every second and be in our hearts forever. I’m sure you are in a better place where my dad is too… do meet him for drinks. Love you. R.I.P.” (sic)

Rohit, too posted a picture of him holding the hand of his father. The caption reads, “Dad, you will be missed! You were, are and will always be my Hero! Here’s a little prayer: May the sacred heart of Jesus be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world now and forever. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for us. St. Jude worker of miracles, pray for us. St. Jude helper of the hopeless pray for us.” (sic)



In 2013, Anita and Rohit tied the knot in traditional Telugu wedding in Goa.