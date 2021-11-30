Nora Fatehi is back on the stage of India’s Best Dancer to promote her latest offering Satyameva Jayate 2 along with Divya Khosla Kumar. Nora has been a part of the reality show when Malaika Arora was battling with coronavirus. During the show, Terence Lewis will be left all awestruck as Nora flaunts her sexy belly dance moves on the stage. As Terence blushes, Malaika, Manish and Geeta will tease him. Judge Geeta Kapur will also be heard saying, “Arey muh to band karo uncle”Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi And More Set The Stage On Fire At a Delhi Wedding | Watch

Later, Terence will accompany Nora on the stage. Later, Geeta teased him again as he missed walking with Malaika. Then, Malaika asked Nora if he missed Terence, Nora respond by saying, “It always feels good to dance with a professional artist.” Hearing Nora’s reply, he goes on to hold the hand of her. Malaika and Geeta also hold each other’s hand and say, “Chal hum donon haath pakadtey hain behen”. Also Read - India’s Best Dancer: Terence Lewis Ignores Malaika Arora For Nora? Geeta Maa's Reaction Wins Hearts

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)



Recently, Nora was seen shaking leg on the song ‘Kusu Kusu’ From the film Satyameva Jayate 2. Nora also performed at a Delhi’s wedding on her hit songs including – Saki Saki, and more. Also Read - Satyameva Jayate 2 Opening Day Box Office Collection: John Abraham Starrer Witnesses Slow Growth