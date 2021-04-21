Bollywood’s favourite dancer – Nora Fatehi – once again graced the stage of Dance Deewane 3 along with evergreen beauty, Madhuri Dixit. But this time, both the divas had a face-off and they both aced the hook steps of each other’s popular hits. Yes, you heard us, right! Ina video shared by colors tv, Nora can be seen grooving to Madhuri’s song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ and Madhuri dances to Nora’s hit number ‘Ek Toh Kum Zindagani’. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit Gives Some Enchanting Impressions As She Grooves To 'Bajre Da Sitta' | Watch

At the end of the video, contestants and judges cheer for both the actors. While Nora looks breathtaking in one should orange dress, Madhuri looks gorgeous in red shimmery saree. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi do Some Belly Dancing on Dilbar in This Viral BTS Video From Dance Deewane 3

Watch the viral video here:



Earlier, Madhuri shared a video on her Instagram where both the divas grooved to the song ‘Ek Do Teen’. Another video was shared by colors tv, where Madhuri and Nora also grooved to the song ‘Dilbar’

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht also starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. She will also be seen in the Netflix project, produced by Karan Johar.