Actor Nora Fatehi is back to work after spending a good time in Goa with her team. The actor taped an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend and posted a few pictures on Instagram. The Dilbar star has teamed up with Punjabi pop sensation Guru Randhawa for his upcoming music video titled Nach Meri Rani and the duo went on the sets of the popular comedy show to promote their song.

Dressed in a white bodycon bandage dress by designer Herve Leger, Nora looked absolutely lovely while Guru decked up in a pink t-shirt beneath a pink jacket for his on-duty look. Together, Guru and Nora created a striking picture and looked totally stylish. The singer even shared a photo of himself posing with the actor on Instagram. He captioned the picture as, "Got something exciting brewing up for you all. But hold on, kyunki sabar ka fal mitha hota hai. Stay tuned to find out what's in store!" (sic)

Nora Fatehi was recently seen judging the reality show India’s Best Dancer with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. She filled in for Malaika Arora who had to quit the show for a while after testing positive for the coronavirus. Nora impressed the audience with her appearance on the show. While she flaunted her superb dancing skills, she also dressed up fantastically in some gorgeous sarees and sexy gowns.

Meanwhile, Nora’s appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show is quite anticipated by her fans. This is also the first time that she has collaborated with Guru Randhawa for a music video after working in many hit numbers both in Bollywood and in the independent music scene. Watch out!