Mumbai: The recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show welcomed Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa. The duo were seen promoting their latest song 'Dance Meri Rani'. During the episode, Kapil Sharma pointed out that Guru made Nora a robot in 'Naach Meri Rani' dance video whereas in 'Dance Meri Rani', the actor is seen as a mermaid. He also questioned Nora if there have been any improvements in Guru's dancing skills over a period of time. To this, Nora answered saying that Guru started dancing because of her only. She further joked that without her, Guru would have been doing the same moves in his dance videos. This left Guru Randhawa hurt who called Nora's comment 'mean'. However, in return for this, Nora laughed and kissed Guru's cheek.

Interestingly, this comes at a time when the rumours of Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa dating each other are already doing rounds on social media. The reports of the same made headlines after they were spotted in Goa together sometime back.

Taking about the song Dance Meri Rani, the song has been released and is getting immense love from the audience. It presents Nora and Guru in their hottest ever avatars. It is for the second time that Nora has collaborated with Guru Randhawa. Earlier, they worked on the music video of Naach Meri Rani. The song is crooned by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan. It is penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi was recently tested positive for coronavirus. The actor is currently under doctor’s supervision.