Mumbai: The new year special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome Bollywood star Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. While the episode will air on Sony TV on January 1, a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the show has already been released. In the video, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa can be seen grooving to their latest song Dance Meri Rani along with the cast of the show. Along with Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek also be seen dancing on the peppy song.

While Nora is slaying with her sexy moves on the song, another person who will surely catch your attention is Kapil Sharma himself. Struggling to match Nora's steps, Kapil Sharma leaves fans in splits with his own dancing style and by adding Punjabi tadka to it. Sharing the video on her social media account, Nora wrote, "We had so much fun today! Thank u guys" and dropped red heart emojis.

Nora Fatehi – Kapil Sharma Dances on Dance Meri Rani:

For the unversed, Nora Fatehi recently featured in Guru Randhawa’s music video titled Dance Meri Rani. The two impressed everyone with their sizzling chemistry. While Guru Randhawa looked dapper in the song, Nora Fatehi regally carried the afro-queen avatar look. Dance Meri Rani is crooned by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan. It is penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The video is curated, designed and directed by the talented Bosco Leslie Martis. The song is the second collaboration between Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa. Earlier, they worked on the music video of the song Naach Meri Rani.