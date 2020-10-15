Actor Nora Fatehi is on the cloud nine after receiving so much love from the audience during her stint on reality TV show India’s Best Dancer. The popular dancer had filled in for Malaika Arora who serves as one of the judges on the show. After Malaika got diagnosed with COVID-19, the Dilbar star replaced her for a few days on the show and impressed the audience and the entire team with her presence. It’s been a few days since Nora left the show after Malaika’s return, however, seems like the show’s hangover is still on. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Joins Guru Randhawa on The Kapil Sharma Show For 'Nach Meri Rani', Looks All Pretty in White

In her latest Instagram post, Nora shared behind-the-scenes footage of her days on the sets of India’s Best Dancer. The small clip, the full version of which lies on Nora’s YouTube channel, is actually a compilation of the actor’s journey on the popular dance-based reality show. From getting ready for her shot to having fun with the contestants and the audience on the sets, Nora can be seen living her best days there. Check this out: Also Read - Nora Fatehi Wears a Bandage Dress by Herve Leger That Fits Her Like a Dream - See Viral Photos

Nora, who herself stepped into the industry as a reality TV show participant, has come a long way today. She’s considered one of the most loved dancers in the industry and is quite popular among the masses for her superb dancing abilities. The actor is also known for her chic fashion choices.

Nora Fatehi rocked some stunning sarees from leading designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Rohit Bal while judging India’s Best Dancer. She also dressed up in some of the most gorgeous gowns and other kinds of outfits for the show. The video that she has posted is sure to bring some nostalgia to her fans. Your thoughts?