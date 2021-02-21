Nora Fatehi in Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Dancer and actor Nora Fatehi is going to rock the stage of Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale tonight. The channel announced the news with a quirky promo that showed a glimpse of Nora’s performance from the episode. Apart from the Dilbar star, actors Dharmendra and Riteish Deshmukh will also be making a terrific entry in the ‘bigg’ episode. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Madhuri Dixit to Evict One Among Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya And Rubina Dilaik

While Dharmendra is expected to give some love gyan, Riteish will be seen just tickling some funny bones on stage. Nora, who’s famous for her scintillating dance moves is expected to burn the stage with her performance, especially on her latest song title Chhor Denge that has already garnered over 1 million views on YouTube. “#BiggBoss14 ke stage par chaar-chaand lagaane aa rahe hain @aapkadharam @riteishd aur @norafatehi,” read the channel’s post on Instagram. Also Read - List of All Bigg Boss Winners - From Rahul Roy to Sidharth Shukla, Check Out Who Won Salman Khan's Show And When

Check out the latest video from Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Episode here:

Apart from the three actors, comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are also expected to grace the show. Salman’s famous co-star and Bollywood’s dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit will also be entering the house to give a special task to the five contestants. The actor will take one of the five contestants out of the house by the end of the task – leaving the top four contestants to compete for the trophy. The five contestants who are fighting for the trophy currently are Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni.

Watch out this space for our LIVE coverage of Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale!