Mumbai: Amid the speculations that who will be hosting Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar, it has now been confirmed that Farah Khan will be replacing Salman Khan for the episode. Yes, in the recent promo shared by Bigg Boss' official Twitter account, Farah Khan's image can be seen instead of Salman Khan. For the unversed, Salman Khan was not able to shoot for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of the controversial reality show since he is busy with the Da-Bangg tour. This is not the first time that Farah Khan will be hosting Bigg Boss. She has repeatedly appeared as a guest on the show. Not just this, but Farah Khan also hosted Bigg Boss 8 when the season was extended and Salman Khan could not host due to some other commitments.

Earlier it was also reported that the makers of the show approached Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill to host the upcoming episodes in Salman's absence. However, such reports have also been proven wrong now.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Rakhi Sawant will be seen complaining about her husband Ritesh. She will be seen alleging that Ritesh might have an affair with somebody else as well. "Idhar bhi rakhega, udhar bhi rakhega toh kaise chalega ," Rakhi told Rashami.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show. Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.