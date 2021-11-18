New Delhi: In a big move, the government of India has announced that OTT platforms will participate in the International Film Festival of India this year. This is for the first time that OTT platforms such as Zee5, Netflix, Amazon Prime and others will be able to participate in the mega show. The announcement was made by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday.Also Read - Anurag Thakur Clears India's Stand on Participation in 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

For the first time, OTT platforms will participate in the International Film Festival of India this year… Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to American filmmaker Martin Scorsese and Hungarian filmmaker Istvan Szabo: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/7NHWuuTjUp — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

Also Read - Sports Minister Confers First Ever SAI Institutional Awards to 246 Athletes, Coaches

Apart from this, Anurag Thakur also announced that Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi will be honoured with the ‘Indian Film Personality of the Year’ award at the event. “Contributions of Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi to the field of Indian cinema spread over decades & their body of work has enthralled audiences across generations. They are Indian cinematic icons who are admired & respected the world over,” the minister said. Also Read - Centre to Provide 4G Mobile Connectivity to Over 7000 Villages of 44 Aspirational Districts soon

Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi will be honoured with the ‘Indian Film Personality of the Year’ award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be organised between Nov 20 & Nov 28 in Goa: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/cq34DskVet — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

The International film Festival is scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28 in Goa.