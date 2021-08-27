Mumbai: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the very popular shows on television and is also ruling on TRP charts for weeks. Virat and Sai’s chemistry and love-hate relationship is widely loved by the audience. However, it is Pakhi who always tries to create differences in their love life. While Virat and Pakhi may be at the loggerheads in the show, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma (who play the role of these two characters) are love birds in real life and are set to marry soon.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Big Update: Virat Vs Sai Get Bigger As Former Makes Clear 'Tumhara Mujh Par Koi Haqq Nahi'

However, this is probably too much to digest for #SaiRat fans. In a recent interview with ETimes, Aishwarya Sharma opened up about social media trolling she faces in real life and said that bit** has become her second name. Mentioning that things are getting ugly, Aishwarya added that social media hatred has become upsetting for her. She also said that she is scared to open her social media accounts.



“Apart from sending me direct messages, people tag me while making nasty remarks. I mean bit** has become my second name of sorts online. Also, if I post anything online related to my personal life, they start harassing me. I am engaged to Neil, who plays my co-star in the serial. I can’t help that. I like posting about him on my account, but then they call me an insecure woman. I am marrying Neil in real life and I would request people to accept this fact now. I am scared to open my social media account,” the actor said.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt met on the sets of their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love. The two made their relationship official after they shared pictures of their Roka ceremony on social media. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got engaged earlier this year and are likely to marry soon. Recently, Aishwarya also got Neil’s name inked on her wrist.