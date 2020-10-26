Actor Palak Sidhwani who plays the role of Sonu Bhide in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has posted a new video on Instagram. The actor is quite active on social media and keeps entertaining her fans with some quirky videos every now and then. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's New Anjali Bhabhi Aka Sunayana Fozdar on Replacing Neha Mehta: I Am Here To Make My Own Space

In her latest video, she is seen mouthing the lyrics of Madhuri Dixit starrer Ghaghra song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Dressed up in a printed red tunic and a pair of red jhumkis, Palak looks pretty in her video. 'Bas Yun Hi,' she wrote while captioning the post:

Palak’s performance as Sonu Bhide is being appreciated by the audience. The actor has been sharing her stylish looks from the show on Instagram. Recently, she shared a lovely picture of herself in which she could be seen dressed up perfectly for the Navratri festivities.

Meanwhile, this is the second time the makers got a new face on board to play the role of Sonu. Earlier, actor Nidhi Bhanushali replaced Jheel Mehta to play the character of Sonu. Other characters also have got new faces after Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh and Monika Bhadoriya left the show recently.