Palak Tiwari's latest pics: Actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has dropped her stunning new pictures on the internet. After her Bijili-Bijili swag that the internet can't seem to resist, Palak has become a rage among the youth. Her latest pictures on social media add more to the entire buzz around her style. In her new pictures that are going viral on Instagram, Palak wears a tiny off-shoulder tube top with a frilly mini skirt.

She picks up on the pink colour of her dress for her lipstick and keeps her hair loosely touseled. The young actor wears no piece of jewellery to go with her look and keeps her look both breezy and sensuous at the same time.

Check out Palak Tiwari’s pictures in tube top and mini-skirt here:



Palak has been in the buzz for rumoured to be dating Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. While nothing about them is really official, fans couldn’t resist wondering if they are dating when the two were spotted together outside a popular eatery on Friday night. Their pictures went viral on the internet instantly and kept the rumour mills buzzing.

As Palak dropped a few photos from her latest shoot, fans continued to ask her about Ibrahim in the comments section of her post. Meanwhile, as reported by Bollywoodlife, both Palak and Ibrahim are just exploring their friendship currently. A report published by the entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, “If Ibrahim and Palak went together on a dinner that doesn’t mean they are dating each other. they are too young to fall into a relationship. For now, they are just enjoying their friendship and now it’s too quick to run to a conclusion of them dating each other. They like to spend time with each other and their privacy should be respected.”