Palak Tiwari latest photos: The Bijlee girl Palak Tiwari has been making many fashionable appearances these days. The actor was spotted in the city as she exited a popular eatery after enjoying lunch with friends. Palak, who never misses a chance to look absolutely stylish, wore a casual red top with a pair of rugged blue denim on Friday. However, she served some major fashion goals by teaming up her red boots with that bright red top.Also Read - Palak Tiwari-Varun Dhawan Dance Their Heart Out in a Viral Video, Look Stylish Together - Watch

Palak looked absolutely radiant in her outfit and carried her white satchel bag with separates. The actor teamed up her stylish separates with a pair of cool sunglasses to provide more edginess to her look. Palak’s pictures are currently going viral on the internet while fans are amazed to see how she manages to maintain that perfect hourglass figure. Also Read - Palak Tiwari Drops Bold Pictures in Mini-Skirt, Fans Continue to Ask Her About Ibrahim Ali Khan

Check out Palak Tiwari’s hot photos in red top and denim:

Palak Tiwari is now gearing up for her big Bollywood debut after entertaining the audience with her performance in Hardy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee Bijlee. The actor also attended many award events recently where she walked the red carpet looking absolutely fantastic in sparkly dresses.

From the risky cut-outs to the most unusual prints and fabric, Palak never ceases to amaze her fans. She has been at the top of her fashion game and this red outing just adds more to her fashion choices in the media. What do you think of this red look – yay or nay?