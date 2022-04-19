Mumbai: Actor Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak Tiwari are often told how they just don’t look like a mother-daughter duo because of how well Shweta has maintained her body at the age of 40. Recently when Palak was asked if she has to deal with guys telling her that her mom is very good-looking, she said she feels proud of that. The young diva, who’s preparing for her big debut in Bollywood soon, talked to an RJ and said her male friends come up to her and tell her that her ‘mom is hot’ but it’s Shweta who gets really annoyed by such comments.Also Read - Palak Tiwari Raises The Temperature in Mumbai's Heat in Red Top And Denim - See Pics

Palak revealed how during her school days, she used to feel very proud whenever her mom would pick her up instead of her nani. She said, “I love it. I love that she is so happening. In fact when I was younger also, I’ve loved it since then. Because my nani (maternal grandmother) would normally pick me up from school, what a bratty kid I was, but the day my mom was coming to pick me up I was like ‘oh, my mom is hot and good-looking and everyone is gonna be staring at her (sic).” Also Read - Video: This is How Shehnaaz Gill, Rashmi Desai, Shweta Tiwari Lost Weight, and Became Boss Babes

Palak added that even though she feels good about having a hot mom, Shweta is always so conscious when her friends are talking about her. She said, “It is the weirdest thing. I have yelled at so many of my guy friends. They’ve not said that they have a crush on her, they’re like ‘dude your mom is quite hot huh’ and I was like ‘you say this and now my mom is gonna belo (beat with a rolling pin) like that.” Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Apologises For Her 'Bra Size' Statement, Says 'Am a Staunch Believer of Bhagwan Myself'

Palak added that Shweta simply asks her to ‘throw out’ those friends who call her hot because she’s like a mother figure to them. “So for her everyone my age is like ‘beta’ and she has always been very maternal so when my friends say ‘Shweta, you are so hot,’ she is like, ‘eh, nikal isko (throw him out)’,” she said.