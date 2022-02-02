Palak Tiwari-Varun Dhawan viral video: Seems like Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has collaborated with Varun Dhawan for her next project. The photos and videos of the two matching their dance steps are now going viral on social media. Both Palak and Varun look stylish as they shake a leg together in what appears to be a behind-the-scenes video from the sets. While Palak follows Varun, the latter seems to be teaching her a few dance steps in the viral video.

Palak, who has become an internet sensation with her debut music video – Hardy Sandhy’s Bijlee Bijlee – looks pretty in her sequined red dress as Varun looks dapper in a white bomber jacket. While nothing much about their new project is revealed yet, it promises fun just with this BTS video. Check the video here: Also Read - Palak Tiwari Drops Bold Pictures in Mini-Skirt, Fans Continue to Ask Her About Ibrahim Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @filmicorner

Also Read - Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari Are 'Too Young For Relationship' - Insider Reveals It All

Meanwhile, Palak has been in news for being spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s son the other day. The pictures of Ibrahim and Palak went viral last month when the two were spotted hopping restaurants in Mumbai and also try to hide from the paparazzi. The rumours are rife that they are dating each other while many inside sources claim that they met for work. Neither Palak nor Ibrahim has spoken anything about their meeting yet.

Varun, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his next film Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Nitu Kapoor. The film is expected to release on June 24 this year. The actor also has another interesting film titled Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Are you excited to see him with Palak this time?