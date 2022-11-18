Pandya Store Actor Mohit Parmar Speaks on Fans Invading Celebs’ Privacy, Read on

"People should not invade anyone's privacy or harm their favourite celebrity," says Pandya Store fame Mohit Parmar on people invading their favourite celebrities privacy.

Film and TV stars’ privacy has been invaded for as long as they were considered important. People often forget that celebrities are also human beings, just like all of us, and they also deserve some privacy. There have been many incidents where the loss of privacy took a toll on celebrities’ mental and emotional health. Even then, certain people do not think twice before crossing the limit.

Speaking about such practices, actor Mohit Parmar slammed the recent breach of privacy where hotel staff filmed inside Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s room and dropped the video on social media. “Privacy is a basic human right, and what happened with Virat Kohli was very wrong.” Where we are now is all because of people, no doubt, but there should be a thin line when keeping this in mind. Someone’s privacy should not be interrupted or invaded by certain things. Entering into someone’s hotel room and doing such things behind his back is really very wrong. “And everyone should keep this in mind; they should not invade anyone’s privacy,” the actor said.

The actor added, “I didn’t get into this hotel scenario, but I had been stuck in certain situations like this.” I treat my fans like gods, and if you see that I am a fan of every fan, there have been a few incidents that have happened to me. Like once I was in a movie theater, and when my fan noticed me, they started clicking pictures and videos, so my whole movie was skipped. That was something very cute, and I loved that they came up to me, and we had a good time. I spent a good time with them, and it was a much better session than the movie. I enjoyed that feeling of being with them. They are so cute that I sometimes give them my phone number. “I know that this can cause trouble for me, but I have given my phone number so many times.”

He further said, “When I walk on the streets and when I have my food, I don’t like to get captured during those moments because nobody knows what kind of posture or what kind of clothes I am wearing in normal life, and those pictures going on social media will really disturb me and my mind.” But again, I will say that my fans are really cute and I love them, and I am a fan of every fan, but things that have happened with Virat Kohli are also not acceptable. “It’s wrong, and this should be kept in mind so that this does not happen again.”

Ask him if he feels safe when he travels and stays in hotels, and he says, “What happened with Virat Kohli was wrong.” This should not happen again, and such things happening in hotel rooms are disturbing. I am concerned about my privacy. Whenever I stay in a hotel room, I always check with security and keep myself aware of what is happening around me in the room. These things have happened several times to many people. It’s not just Virat Kohli. Because he is a public figure, the incident became public, but many people fall into this trap in which hotel staff install cameras in rooms and record private moments, which then go viral in the media, and that individual has been deeply disturbed by those stunts.”

He added, “This should be changed in our society, and not all fans are like this; sometimes they are really cute, and they are very good in real life when they come up, and we get happy and motivated when they come and talk with us and appreciate our work and also tell us the things they love about us, but this publicity stunt to show off your favourite celebrity’s privacy is really wrong, and I am strongly opposed to it.”

When asked where people should draw the line, he said, “Our fans are so cute that they send us gifts and a lot of other things.”Sometimes I have to tell them, “Please don’t send these things.” This is also the positive side of fans, which we don’t even recognise sometimes. They love us unconditionally because they have seen us on TV and get so attached to us that they start treating us like family members. I respect this, but I think people should also think about certain things. “They respect us and love us a lot, but they should respect our privacy and never disturb anyone’s mental health by doing such work.”

