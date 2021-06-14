Mohali: Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra is currently spending some quality time with his ‘good friend’ Mahira Sharma and his mother in Mohali. In a chat with TOI, he admits that he wants to marry Mahira and now he has purchased a new house in her building in Mohali. He said, “Of course, I still want to marry Mahira Sharma. She is a beautiful girl and she is my very good friend. In fact, I have purchased a new house in her building only in Mohali. Most of the time we are together only, eating meals together. And since my mom is also staying with me, Mahira and my mom have come really close to each other. They also go shopping together. We are not yet girlfriend-boyfriend officially. Our bond is very good now. We want our relationship’s progression to be natural.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Her Thumkas on Punjabi Song 'Deor De Vyah Vich', Fans Call Her 'Wow'

His personal life became a big talking point on the reality show and his break-=up with Akanksha Puri made headlines. Clarifying on allegations made by her against Paras that she was spending in his expensive clothes and other things, he said, “It’s sad that I never got a chance to clarify anything. The allegations made by my Akanksha, that she was spending on my expensive clothes and other things, were not true. Akanksha was not taking care of me financially. I was doing two shows, so how could I not have money? I was not living with her, so there was no point in meeting her post the break-up. When I came out of the house and saw what she had said about me on social media, I felt there was no point in meeting her.” Also Read - ALT Balaji Apologies To Shehnaaz Gill For Liking Derogatory Post, Cites 'Human Error'

Paras also spoke about his fight with host Salman Khan on the show when the actor brought up the matter with him regarding ex-girlfriend Akanksha. “No, I do not regret my fight with Salman Khan. People do not speak up on weekend episodes of the reality show, but I ask why? I respect him but both of us are a part of the same show and if anyone of us is wrong, we have the right to correct each other and that is what I did. He was okay with me in that very episode only”, he said. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Takes a Stand For Shehnaaz Gill But Something About His Reply Still Irks Fans

He also addressed the hair patch that became a talking point among people on social media. Sharing that it is was shocking, he added, “Actresses do a lot of things to look good, so why can’t an actor who is losing his hair opt for a hair patch? Before entering the Bigg Boss house, I was playing the role of Raavan in a show where I was wearing headgear weighing 12 kgs every day. That’s when the hair on a certain part of my head turned scanty and so, I chose to wear a hair patch in BB 13. It’s shocking that it became a talking point!”