Mumbai: Speculations were rife about Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes’ exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay being the reason behind the show getting shut down. However, months after the show went off-air, Parth spoke out to clarify that he was certainly not the reason behind the production’s unfortunate decision. Also Read - Parth Samthaan Exit From Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Makers Ask Writers And Directors to Develop Alternate Tracks For The Actor

In his latest interview with Telly Talk, Parth mentioned that the show had to go off air and his replacement wasn’t the reason. He said he got diagnosed with COVID and it just didn’t seem the right thing to return back to shooting when everybody was at equal risk. The actor, who played the role of Anurag Basu in the reboot version of the show, denied the reports that suggested that Ekta Kapoor was unable to find his replacement and therefore, the show had to go off-air.

Parth was quoted as saying, “It was not because I wanted to leave the show or because Erica (Fernandes, his co-star) wanted to leave the show. It was an overall decision where the channel also felt that it is better to put an off to it. Yes, I was sad, because I always wanted Kasautii to run forever, for the longest amount of time. I actually apologised to Ekta ma’am also and she was kind enough to understand that.”

Parth and Erica’s chemistry as Anurag-Prerna was much appreciated. Later, Hina Khan joined the show in the role of Komolika. She quit the show in between and Aamna Sharif took over as her replacement. However, with the coronavirus lockdown and later, people on the sets getting COVID, the production decided to pull the curtains down on the show.

Do you miss Kasautii Zindagii Kay?