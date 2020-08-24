Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Parth Samthaan’s exit from the Ekta Kapoor show is still surrounded by suspense. Apart from the fans, even the crew of the show are inquisitive over the last verdict. Now, as per the Times of India report, a source close to the development reveals that Parth is not interacting with anyone on the sets. He just comes to give the shot and then goes back. The source also said that the writers and directors have been asked to develop alternate tracks for Parth, which is either he is going abroad or he will meet with an accident. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay to Get New Cast, Parth Samthaan And Erica Fernandes Bid Adieu?

The source was quoted as saying by the portal, “Parth was supposed to shoot for his sequence on Friday but he didn’t turn up that day and his portions could not be shot. While Saturday and Sunday were off for the whole cast and crew because of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the shoot has resumed today. He has come back on the sets today and is shooting. But strangely Parth is not interacting with anyone on the sets. He comes to give the shot and then goes back.” Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Anurag Basu Aka Parth Samthaan to Resume Shoot From The First Week of August

“Since no one knows what is going to happen once the resignation period for Parth ends, which is somewhere in September mid, the writers and director have been asked to develop alternate tracks for Parth, which is either he is going abroad or he will meet with an accident. The tracks will not be introduced immediately but just in case things don’t work out between Parth and Ekta (Kapoor), being ready in advance till a replacement is found for him will help everyone”, the source added. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fame Parth Samthaan Trolled For Violating Quarantine Rules, Actor Clarifies

Apart from Parth, Erica Fernandez will also be exiting the show. For her, the reasons are the safety of her family. Reportedly, she has received an offer to spearhead a bigger show and she also wants to get out of the image of Prerna on-screen. Speaking about safety, she said that while her mother has been a patient of TB, her father has had four heart attacks and she has decided to avoid taking any possible health risks.