Actor Parth Samthaan, known for playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has been tested positive for COVID-19. He announced the news in an Instagram post and revealed that he was experiencing mild symptoms, therefore, he went and got himself tested only to find that he has contracted the virus.

His Instagram post read, "Hi everyone, I have been tested positive for COVID 19, although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care." (sic)

Hina Khan, who played the role of Komolika in Kasautii…, took to Instagram and wished him the best. She wrote, “you will be fine my friend… God Speed! I am just a few buildings away” (sic)

More details awaited.