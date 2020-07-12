TV actor Parth Samthaan, who is best known for his role as Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has now reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The shooting of the show that resumed just a few days back, has been stopped and the cast and crew has been asked to undergo coronavirus test. Also Read - Parth Samthaan Gets COVID-19, Hina Khan Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

Releasing an official statement, Balaji Telefilms did not take the name of Parth but confirmed that one of the 'talent from the show tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention'. The statement reads, "

We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talent from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to the sets."

Parth Samthaan too confirma the same in an Instagram post. The post reads, “Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care.” (sic)

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive. Jaya Bachchan tested negative.

More details awaited!