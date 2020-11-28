Actor Pavitra Punia, who emerged as one of the strong contestants in Bigg Boss 14, seems to have been evicted from the show. The popular diva of the small screen was quite loud in the house and impressed the audience with her zeal and rowdy conduct, however, as per the reports surfacing on social media, she’s the latest contestant to have got evicted from the popular reality show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Nominations: Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni, Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan Given Tough Challenges

Pavitra's exit is a big shock to both the audience and her fellow housemates considering she was one of the popular contestants this year. However, as it will be revealed in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, she received less votes than the other nominated contestants this week. Along with Pavitra, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, and Rahul Vaidya were nominated for eviction this week.

One of the major highlights of Pavitra's stay inside the house would be her love-and-hate chemistry with Eijaz Khan. The actor expressed her feelings for him which later turned sour and they had huge fights. However, things soon came back to being peaceful and Eijaz also started considering her feelings once nudged by Farah Khan who visited the contestants as one of the guests.

It would now be interesting to see how Eijaz reacts to Pavitra’s elimination this weekend and how her exit changes the equation inside the house.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 14!