Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan share a passionate love for each other and never shy away from having some PDA. They are often spotted in several outings together and fans love their Jodi. However, there is a section of people who believe that their relationship is fake and opted for giving out hate comments. Addressing those tweets, Pavitra wrote, “Dear trollers … kindly stop spreading HATE and this highly unacceptable comment on my and #eijazkhan relationship. We purely love each other and INDEED we do not need the approval of “Haters” in best regards to OUR relationship. Blessed #us #pavijaz.” Also Read - Twitter Announces New Feature That Would Let Users Charge Followers, Netizens React



In an interview with Times of India, Pavitra had said, “I have always believed that love is a very beautiful feeling. We both are feeling it now. We fought inside the Bigg Boss house and still had feelings for each other. Now, we have come out of the house and have confessed our feelings for each other. It’s blissful.”

“I was too confused inside the Bigg Boss house. Everything there was from a game’s perspective. But anything and everything that came from Pavitra was very real. Now that I have come out of the house and I see those clips of our fights, I see that hesitation and smile on my face ki arreh yaar mujhe Pavitra pe gussa kyun nahi aa raha hai? Love for her, I think was always there, and now I have confessed my feelings. And now, I can’t wait to torture her for the rest of my life”, she added.