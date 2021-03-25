Actor Pavitra Punia revealed that she is not comfortable shooting intimate scenes and she doesn’t mind if she has to refuse a lot of work coming her way. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “I don’t like doing romantic scenes, or the ones where I have to reveal a lot of body, and consummation scenes. That is why I refused to be part of two web series recently.” Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Says She Fights With Abhinav Shukla - 'Ladaiyaan Toh Same Hi Hai, Rukengi Thodi'

She further said that she has immense respect for the actors who perform such scenes but it not her cup of tea. She quips, “Dekhne mein achha lagta hai but dekh kar main hamesha se yeh sochti thi ke himmat chahiye aise scenes karne ke liye. It takes a lot of guts to do something like that.” The reason behind it she reveals, “It has a lot to do with my roots as I come from Haryana. It doesn’t come from my heart that I have to be so open in front of the camera. Darr jati hoon main (I get scared).” Also Read - Rubina Dilaik–Sidharth Shukla Flaunt Killer Dance Moves on 'Aa Hi Jaiye, Jeene Ke Hain Chaar' Din at Holi Event, Watch



She admitted that she had tried hard to overcome her fears, but unfortunately, she hasn’t been successful. “I don’t have that confidence in me yet. I do believe that change is always good, and hope that there will be a day when I will be able to overcome this hesitation and fear”, she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavitra Punia (@pavitrapunia_)



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is getting offers for ‘positive roles’ as well, and assures her fans that she would be ‘back with a bang very soon’.

On the personal front, she is dating Eijaz Khan and the couple keeps sharing their mushy pictures on social media.