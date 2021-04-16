Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia is angry at the trolls. Her video slamming the random people on social media abusing the celebs is now going viral. Pavitra is seen telling all about facing trolling everyday and how people are so insensitive that they abuse celebs unnecessarily on social media. Also Read - Inside Anupama Actor Rupali Ganguly's Humble House: Best Balcony View, Open Kitchen And Lots of Warmth

The viral video shows Pavitra saying, "Hum Kya Twitter Par Tumhari Gaaliyan Sunne Baithe Hain" (Are we on Twitter to listen to you abusing us?) The Naagin actor, who's currently dating Eijaz Khan, highlighted how trolls have got no business but to drag celebs and harass them.

"Nahi, matlab humare life mein ya kisi ke bhi life mein kya chal raha hai, kya nahi chal raha hai, kaun kis takleef se guzar raha hai, logon ko kya pareshaani ho sakti hai… Kuch fark hi nahi padta yaar. Aao, seedha gaaliyaan dena shuru kar do. Matlab seriously? Hum Twitter pe tumhari gaaliyaan sunne ke liye baithe hue hai (You don't care about our problems, what we are facing in life, what we are struggling through and how we are coping up with difficult situations – you simply don't care. You come and start abusing us. Are we here to deal with your abuses?) Is it so?" (sic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavitra Punia (@pavitrapunia_)

Pavitra was in a relationship with Pratik Sehajpal and Paras Chhabra. She’s often trolled for her past relationships. However, she has always fought the trolls heads-on and maintained that what she does in her life is her choice. She and Eijaz are one of the most loved telly couples today and they keep sharing a lot of positivity on social media.

What do you think of Pavitra’s rant?