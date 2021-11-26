Pavitra Rishita: Usha Nadkarni, a well-known actor who plays a key role in the web series ‘Pavitra Rishta – It’s Never Too Late,’ discusses her experience in the profession and how she aided the young actors with her advise.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Bachelorette: Girl Gang Srishty Rode, Mahhi Vij, Rashami Desai Were Seen Having Fun | Watch Video

She said: “The new generation in the show are their own bosses and they aren’t looking for any advice but however each of them has their own ingredients to mix and better the recipe that I truly love and respect. Of course, everyone is a hero in their own story. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Wedding Preparations Start, Check Out Her ‘Bride-To-Be’ Shoes

Still, I have now and then made my opinion known with regard to the show and how the cast should portray a particular scene and have always valued that and learned in the process which now shows on the screen.” Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding Dates Out: Couple Chooses December Like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

The actress, who plays the mother of the lead character, Manav (Shaheer Sheikh) further shared that it was great fun to work with the cast of ‘Pavitra Rishta’. Also according to her, she is satisfied with the response that the show got from viewers.

Catch a glimpse of the mother-son duo on set:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usha Nadkarni🔵 (@usha__nadkarni)

She added: “Shooting with the cast was great fun. There were plenty of funny instances throughout the shoot, and it hardly ever felt like work. I love the response yet again, and I hope for it to stay constant.”

‘Pavitra Rishta’ features Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. It is streaming on ALTBalaji.