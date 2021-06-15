Pavitra Rishta 2.0 News: Actor Shaheer Sheikh has come on board to reprise the character of Manav in Ekta Kapoor’s show Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The casting is locked now and Ekta thinks that Shaheer perfectly suits the character that made Sushant Singh Rajput a household name. Interestingly, Ankita Lokhande, who was associated with the show from the first to the last episode, is back to play the role of Archana. Also Read - On Sushant Singh's Death Anniversary, 'Friend' Sandeep Ssingh Trolled For Presenting 'Fake Friendship'

The news was published in a report by Pinkvilla Telly. A source close to the development confirmed the portal that it took Ekta and Ankita a year to go ahead with the second part of the show and now they have finally found their new Manav in Shaheer. Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is being made as a web series and is most likely to be aired on ZEE5. The report quoted the source as saying, "Shaheer Sheikh has come on board Pavitra Rishta 2.0 to portray the iconic character of Manav. Ankita will be back to play Archana again after 7 long years. The other cast members will be locked soon."

After Sushant's death in June last year, Ankita and Ekta talked about reviving the Pavitra Rishta brand in July and started working on the same. The whole idea is here to celebrate and honour the legacy of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shaheer is currently busy with the new season of his hit TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi that features Erica Fernandes opposite him. He is also known as the Arjun of Mahabharata and as Anant from Navya.

None of the team members has confirmed the news yet. What do you think of Shaheer playing Manav on-screen?