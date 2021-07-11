Pavitra Rishta 2.0 first look: Actors Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh have begun the shooting for Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The first season of the show that aired on ZEE TV initially featured Sushant Singh Rajput in the role of Manav. The second season is being made as a web series that will be streamed on Alt Balaji. The first glimpse of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 was shared on the official Instagram account of Alt Balaji. Ankita re-posted the photos from the sets through her official Instagram account.Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Shaheer Sheikh To Play Role of Manav Opposite Ankita Lokhande, Casting Director Confirms

Wearing a white and yellow suit, Ankita reprised her famous character – Archana, while Shaheer reminded the audience of the look that Sushant carried in the show – checkered shirt, cotton trousers and a black thread in the neck with a triangular pendant. Both Shaheer and Ankita look impressive together as they begin their journey of Pavitra Rishta 2.0.

The idea of having a new season of the popular drama was conceptualised after Sushant’s demise. The producer of the show – Ekta Kapoor – reportedly wanted to honour Sushant’s legacy by commemorating his famous role in the second season for the audience.

Pavitra Rishta holds a special place in the hearts of the audience who miss Sushant’s presence on-screen after his shocking death in June last year. It will now be interesting to see if Shaheer recreates the same chemistry with Ankita or not. Are you excited about the show? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Pavitra Rishta 2.0!