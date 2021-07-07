Pavitra Rishta 2.0 Latest Update: The popular show Pavitra Rishta starring Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput is coming up with its second season, Pavitra Rishta 2.0. While Ankita and Usha Nadkarni will reprise their roles from the original show, actor Shaheer Sheikh will step into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s shoes to play the role of Manav, the show’s casting director confirmed.Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Erica Fernandez Feels 'Bit Pressured' After 2 Successful Seasons

Speaking with Zoom Digital, casting director Adityoa Suranna said, "Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is completely digital. To be honest, it is a challenge for everybody. The task is not only for me but also for the actors who have been locked. If we have seen something already, we have already set a benchmark. If this was a new show, whatever we would do, would be fresh for people. But already, hum sabke paas ek benchmark hai (all of us have a benchmark)."

"It is not only for me but for the actors, directors and for everyone. There are two people (from the old cast), Ankita Lokhande is playing Archana's part, Usha ma'am is playing her part. We have already seen them and have loved them. But for the rest of the actors, they have a challenge. Especially for Manav, for Shaheer Sheikh it is a big challenge to live up to that space. But at the same time, it is a challenge for directors, me and other actors as well", he added.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Pavitra Rishta was one of the most popular TV shows when it first aired. Sushant quit the show to make his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che, in 2013. Hiten Tejwani then played the role of Manav.

Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh will also be seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, where he will be seen reprising his role of Dev Dixit. He will be seen alongside Erica Fernandez.