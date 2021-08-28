Pavitra Rishta 2’s promo featuring actors Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh is out and there is something missing which fans will also agree. Ankita shared a teaser featuring her and Shaheer. She returns as Archana, and Shaheer, will be seen playing her husband Manav in the Zee5 show. “Love toh hoga hi in the air, jab Manav and Archana are there! Join them in the journey of love that will soon turn into #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5 #ItsNeverTooLate,” Ankita wrote, sharing the Pavitra Rishta 2 promo online. In the Pavitra Rishta 2 teaser, Ankita and Shaheer’s characters meet after seeing each other’s photos on phone for marriage. The two meet for marriage and tie the knot as per the Maharashtrian rituals.Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Ekta Kapoor Takes Bappa's Blessings, Hints At Premiere Date | Watch

However, late Sushant Singh Rajput's fans were not happy with the promo as they believe, SSR is the best and no one else can take his place. They are missing the original Manav. One of the fans wrote, "Sushant as Manav would be even better.. Miss Manav 😢💔". Another one said, "Sushant ki kammi toh honge BT hope ye new episode bhi acche honge🤞 maybe".

The idea for Pavitra Rishta 2 was conceptualized after Sushant’s demise in June last year.

A month ago, Shaheer Sheikh took to social media penning down a heartfelt note remembering Sushant Singh Rajput and talked about stepping into his shoes for the role. “Working with a team that loved & respected him immensely only adds to the genuine intent in all our hearts. Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL,” he wrote.

