Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande is coming back as Archana with the second season of Pavitra Rishta. Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh is also all set for Sushant Singh Rajput's role (Manav) in the show. As fans await their favourite show, Ankita Lokhande treated them with a teaser.

Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram sharing the first teaser of Pavitra Rishta 2. The teaser shows 'Pavitra Rishta – It's never too late' written on it with the show's theme song playing in the background. "Some stories make you believe in love. Witness one such love story on #ZEE5. #PavitraRishta #ItsNeverTooLate (sic)," Ankita wrote as she shared the teaser.

Fans and friends were quick to shower love and express excitement. While Rashami Desai wrote, "All the beat sweetheart," a social media user commented, "Super excited".

The idea for Pavitra Rishta 2.o was conceptualized after Sushant’s demise in June last year. Earlier this month, Shaheer Sheikh took to social media penning down a heartfelt note remembering Sushant Singh Rajput and talked about stepping into his shoes for the role. “Working with a team that loved & respected him immensely only adds to the genuine intent in all our hearts. Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL,” he wrote.

Sushant and Ankita as Manav and Archana became household names as Pavitra Rishta ran for five years and clocked 1424 episodes. While the release date for the show has not been announced yet, shooting has already started.