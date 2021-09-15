Pavitra Rishta 2.0 Twitter Review: After 12 years, Pavitra Rishta 2.0 made a comeback with Ankita Lokhande as Archana and Shaheer Sheikh as Manav, a much-loved role that was played by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in its original show. 12 years ago, a heart-warming love story won the hearts of the millions and it is creating the same kind of magic again. Pavitra Rishta 2.0 premiered on Zee5 and Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh are winning hearts with their characterisation and chemistry.Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Actor Shaheer Sheikh and Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor Blessed With a Baby Girl? Here's What We Know

Fans of the original show are loving how Ankita effortlessly is reprising the role of Archana. According to fans, she has brought alive her most-loved character as though she never stopped being Archana. Moreover, fans are happy to see Shaheer portray Manav’s simplicity and innocence so beautifully. They have welcomed Shaheer with open arms as the new Manav. Taking to social media, they further expressed their happiness and mentioned how it is only Shaheer who could have played the role of Manav so beautifully and effortlessly. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande To Marry Boyfriend Vicky Jain Soon? Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Shaheer Sheikh Almost Reveals It All

Check Reactions Here:

Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Was There in Every Scene: Ankita Lokhande on Shooting Pavitra Rishta 2.0 With Shaheer Sheikh

Appreciation note

Watched 3 episods of #PavitraRishta2 & it’s just Awesome@Shaheer_S has done splendid performance

No Doubt Shaheer has set a Unique Bar As Manav@anky1912 as Archana is so innocent & her voice has a diff impact#ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsManav @ZEE5India pic.twitter.com/CRIZiCpLdb — Dr. Sonal Mehta (@drsonal112) September 15, 2021

This scene is unforgettable,had goosebumps while watching it,throughout the series they nailed it undoubtedly,still d most touching moment for me is this,He’s Shattered still she’s holding his hand #PavitraRishta2 #ShaheerSheikh #AnkitaLokhande #ShaheerAsManav #AnkitaAsArchana pic.twitter.com/UcLgspTgDQ — (@Rio_ChaiPio) September 15, 2021

The entire cast and crew of #PavitraRishta2 deserves huge round of applause and appreciation for putting up such a beautiful tale of love.. just so beautiful, the BGMs, dialogues, concept everything was just so innocent, pure and filled with love. @Shaheer_S @anky1912 @ZEE5India — Yashasvi ✨ (@_devakshisbaby_) September 15, 2021

Simple story full of emotions,they will make you smile,laugh,,sad,believe in love & will make you cry simply becoz all have performed beyond everyone’s expectations

Take a bow @anky1912 @Shaheer_S #NanditaMehra & the whole team #PavitraRishta2 #ItsNeverTooLate pic.twitter.com/M68zKx6oD7 — ritasha.fj (@ritasha_fj) September 15, 2021

The best day of their life turned out to be the worst #ShaheerSheikh #AnkitaLokhande #PavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/jFUCr70yyc — | ꜱᴘʀᴇᴀᴅ ʟᴏᴠᴇ (@Kriti_SNS) September 15, 2021

The best thing is #ShaheerSheikh added his own flavour in Manav while playing it. Shaheer’s playing Manav in his own way is praiseworthy. Loved you as Manav @Shaheer_S #ShaheerAsManav #PavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/04pCoqa0fk — Shaheer As Manav✨ (@Shaheerparadise) September 15, 2021



Not just Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh but the entire cast of ‘Pavitra Rishta…It’s never too late have been getting great responses from the audiences for their performances. While Usha Nadkarni is reprising her role as Manav’s mother, the makers have included new actors including Abhidnya Bhave as Archana’s sister-in-law Manjusha, Randeep Rai as Manav’s brother Sachin, Suchita Bandekar as Archana’s mother, and others, making for the perfect supporting cast.

Directed by Nandita Mehra, written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde, and Ritu Bhatia, and produced by Actor turned producer Bhairavi Raichura’s 24 Frames Production, ‘Pavitra Rishta…it’s never too late is exclusively available only on ZEE5.