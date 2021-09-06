Pawandeep-Arunita new video: Indian Idol 12 singers Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal enjoy a huge fanbase on social media with their followers demanding a romantic video from them every day. The two never fail to impress the audience and continue to perform on various romantic numbers in their latest videos. The clip that is now going viral shows everyone’s favourite AruDeep giving yet another lovey-dovey performance on Dhvani Bhanushali’s song Vaaste.Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal go All Romantic as They Perform on 'Raata Lambiya,' Fans Say 'Gajab Jodi Hai' | Watch Video

Dressed in a black jacket and pair of matching denim, Pawandeep totally aces his dance steps like a full-fledged Bollywood hero, while Arunita appears all lovely and dewy in her red suit. The two dance hand-in-hand with their expressions exuding romance all around. Watch the latest viral video of Pawandeep and Arunita here: Also Read - Arunita Kanjilal Leaves Pawandeep Rajan Smitten With Her Performance in Super Dancer 4, Fan Says 'Shaadi Karlo Please'

Both Pawandeep and Arunita are superbly talented and after the rumours of their relationship during Indian Idol 12, the fans cannot keep their eyes off their chemistry in every video they share on social media. They are often seen matching steps on various romantic numbers including Ghazab Ka Hai Din and Raata Lambiya. This time too, their chemistry speaks volumes of their beautiful bonding.

Apart from the fame and success that they received from participating in Indian Idol 12, they have also bagged an official contract from Dharma Productions to sing in one of their upcoming movies. The two look unstoppable. Don’t they?