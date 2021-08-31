Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal new video: A new video of Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and first runner-up Arunita Kanjilal has surfaced on social media. The video shows the two performing to Shershaah’s popular song ‘Raata Lambiya‘ in their own romantic charm. Currently going viral on social media platforms, the video has received immense love from the fans who have been missing the beautiful chemistry between Arunita and Pawandeep.Also Read - Arunita Kanjilal Leaves Pawandeep Rajan Smitten With Her Performance in Super Dancer 4, Fan Says 'Shaadi Karlo Please'

The two are seen sitting next to each other looking all drenched in love from head to toe. The video also shows Pawandeep leaning on Arunita during their performance, giving their fans one of the most cherished moments of the day. They look absolutely lovely together as they transport their fans to the Indian Idol 12 days. Check out the video here:

Pawandeep and Arunita have emerged as two of the most loved contestants in the history of the singing reality show. While their chemistry has been appreciated by all, their fans have been wanting to see them together in real life as well. Both the idols have maintained that there is nothing romantic between them and they are close friends. However, fans have started addressing them as ‘AruDeep’.

The two were recently spotted at an event after wrapping up the Indian Idol 12 grand finale where they performed with fellow contestant Shanmukhapriya and impressed the audience with their chemistry on stage. Would you like to see them together in a music video soon?