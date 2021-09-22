Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are all set to create some magical moments on the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 during Ram and Priya’s Sangeet ceremony. Now, both the singers opened up about their experience shooting for a special sequence with Nakuul Mehta (Ram) and Disha Parmar (Priya).Also Read - Disha Parmar or Mouni Roy: Who Pulled Off The Silver Shimmery Saree Better?

Opening about the same, Pawandeep told IANS, "When we went on the sets, it seemed like they are amongst the people we already know. Everyone from the cast and crew was so gracious and kind to us, especially Nakuul and Disha! Being a part of their celebrations is an honour for me. You will see some magical moments that will be created on-screen."

Arunita, on the other hand, said, "'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' is my all-time favourite show. In addition to that, I love anything and everything related to weddings. So, imagine my delight at being a part of this special sequence on the show. The entire atmosphere on the sets had great wedding vibes and we really enjoyed being a part of it."

So, there will be a perfect Bollywood scene for the audience and the show makers have tried to make it perfect by adding special performances.

Talking about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, the show has returned to the TV screens with Nakuul Mehta as Ram and Disha Parmar as Priya. The show explores the dynamics of two individuals in their mid-30s who gradually fall in love after marriage.

For those who don’t know, Disha and Nakuul were seen together in ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’ (2012-2014).