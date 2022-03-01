AruDeep viral video: Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have made their fans go in awe of them with their latest pictures and videos on social media. The popular couple from the reality show has been travelling the world together as part of their upcoming musical projects. And a new clip of them from London has now set the internet on fire.Also Read - Arunita Kanjilal Attends Pawandeep Rajan's Sister's Wedding Like a Family Member, Fans Say #AruDeep is For Real

The clip, shared by one of the #AruDeep fan clubs, shows Pawandeep holding Arunita’s hand while taking a stroll on the London bridge. The rumoured couple is seen enjoying the beautiful weather of London walking hand-in-hand. It’s a behind-the-scenes video of one of their upcoming music videos and the one that the fans just can’t get over. Also Read - Beyond Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal! Indian Idol 12 Contestant Sawai Bhatt Struggling With Stability, Read on

Check Arunita and Pawandeep’s viral clip here:

Recently, Arunita joined Pawandeep and his entire family at his sister’s wedding in Uttarakhand. The pictures of the Indian Idol 12 runner-up taking part in the wedding festivities like family members surfaced on social media. The fans couldn’t resist talking about the chemistry between Pawandeep and Arunita and how she seemed extremely comfortable and happy bonding with his family members and relatives.

Meanwhile, Arunita is soon going to join Pawandeep and other members of her Indian Idol family for a new concert in the UK. This also means a lot of more #AruDeep moments for fans.