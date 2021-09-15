Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 stars Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal dropped their new song O Saiyyonii on Tuesday and the fans have showered immense love on their romantic video. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, it’s a soulful number that has both the Pahadi folk beats and the fragility of a love song. Pawandeep and Arunita’s chemistry is a winner and that has won their fans’ hearts who can’t stop praising them on social media.Also Read - KBC 13: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal And Other Top 6 Indian Idol 12 Finalists Perform Ganesh Aarti -Watch

While one Twitter user wrote. “#osaiyyonii Maine bhi kal song suna toh pihu kiya Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat Aru ne bhi same kiya. kaddak song. #Pawandeeprajan #Arunitakanjilal #HimeshReshammiya (sic)”, another fan wrote, “Wahh #PawandeepRajan…,

Your third step is absolutely amazing.

Very strong.

Filled with happiness.

Has the ability to fill the mind with joy.

best wishes for a bright future..! (sic)” Check out the Twitter reactions here: Also Read - Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal Get a Gold Chain, Goddess Laxmi Coins From Hrithik Roshan's Parents

So called friends & #PawandeepRajan & #arunitakanjilal don’t need any promotion from these people their fans are enough to promote the song https://t.co/Zp02cG4A8C — Nishika (@Nishika_7654) September 15, 2021

Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal Dance Like Nobody's Watching in New Romantic Video

Wahh #PawandeepRajan…,

Your third step is absolutely amazing.

Very strong.

Filled with happiness.

Has the ability to fill the mind with joy.

best wishes for a bright future..!https://t.co/oQDNAgtsMj — madushika karunarathna (@madushikakarun3) September 14, 2021

#OSaiyyonii Trending on YouTube and if you haven’t watched the song yet then click on the link given in my bio and do watch!!! #HimeshReshammiya #arunitakanjilal #PawandeepRajan #Trending #music pic.twitter.com/AZrbi2j4Vq — Arunita Kanjilal ||FP||❤️ (@RupaliR88621861) September 14, 2021

3M+ Views & 190K Likes Within A Day #OSaiyyonii Is Winning Hearts ❤️ This Song Is Also Trending On YouTube. Thanks For All The Love. Keep Supporting Song Link :- https://t.co/TjCuJMN0RL#HimeshReshammiya #PawandeepRajan #ArunitaKanjilal @HimeshMelodies pic.twitter.com/zasrB7JZbG — Himesh Reshammiya Universe (@HimeshUniverse) September 15, 2021

This is the third song by Pawandeep and Arunita from Himesh’s album ‘Himesh Ke Dil Se’ after ‘Tere Bagairr’ and ‘Teri Umeed’. Talking about the song and how the two singers have aced it, the composer talked to the media and said, “It’s completely different from what is expected of these two. It is a romantic track but it boasts of a contemporary vibe and yet folkish in nature too. Their chemistry in the song is just amazing. I am blessed that all my 4 albums Surroor 2021, Himesh Ke Dil Se, Moods With Melodies and Super Sitaara which has had nine songs released have become huge hits and that too back to back…”

Have you heard the song yet? Watch it here: