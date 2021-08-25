Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan has become a national sensation and boasts of a massive fan following. Now, the singer has been announced as the Uttarakhand’s Art, Tourism, and Culture brand ambassador by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. On Wednesday, Pawandeep and CM Dhami met at the latter’s residence in Dehradun. Taking to Twitter, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said “@RajanPawandeep has raised the value of “Devbhoomi” in the world of music, our government has decided to make him the Brand Ambassador of Uttarakhand’s Art, Tourism and Culture.”Also Read - SURPRISING! Pawandeep Rajan Has Acted in a Movie by Mahesh Manjrekar Way Before Winning Indian Idol 12



After he won the show, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended his congratulations in a Facebook Post. The CM said, “By winning Indian Idol and millions of hearts across the country through his singing, Pawandeep has brought glory to Uttarakhand, from where he belongs. I congratulate him on his achievement and wish him all the best for a bright future ahead.” Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan Spends Quality Time With His Mother And Friends in Champawat, Uttarakhand- See Pics

Pawandeep Rajan took home Rs 25 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki Swift car, and the trophy. The first runner-up Arunita Kanjilal and second runner-up Sayali Kamble were awarded Rs 5 lakh each. The fourth position was bagged by Mohd Danish followed up by Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya. Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan Gets Audi Q7 as Special Gift From Arunita Kanjilal After Winning Indian Idol 12? Here's Who Gifted Him What

Opening about what he would like to do with the prize money, Pawandeep had said, “I am from Uttarakhand and currently the situation is not right there so I would like to do something. I would also like to open a music school for kids there so that the talented kids can get proper guidance.”

Earlier, he had said in a statement, “I am overwhelmed and feel so fortunate. This is a responsibility and I will ensure to take the glory ahead. “Indian Idol acted as a bridge to my dreams. I hope the fans continue to shower me with love.”