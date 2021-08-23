Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and first runner-up Arunita Kanjilal have been rumoured to be dating, however, the duo maintained that they are just good friends. Earlier, Mohd Danish told us in an exclusive interview that Pawandeep and Arunita are planning to buy a house in the same building in Mumbai. Well, the Indian Idol 12 winner has now confirmed that he has bought a house in the same building where Arunita has also purchased a flat.Also Read - TRP Top 5 List: Anupamaa Maintains Top Spot With 4M Views, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Makes Its Entry | Full List

During the teaser launch of his upcoming song, Pawandeep Rajan made the big revelation. Besides Arunita and Pawandeep, other contestants including Danish are planning to buy a house in the same building and they even have a plan to set up a studio where they will make music.

Speaking to us, Pawandeep had said, "Hum log ka toh plan hai saath rehne ka. Sabhi log baju mein rahenge, same building mein saath saath. Humari dosti aage tak chalegi, kabhi nai tootegi. Hum sab log baahar se aaye hai, jaise koi Uttarakhand se aya hai, koi Rajasthan se aya hai, isliye sab saath mein ghar lenge. Yeh dosti nahi parivaar hogaya hai ab."

Earlier, he said in a statement, “I am overwhelmed and feel so fortunate. This is a responsibility and I will ensure to take the glory ahead. Indian Idol acted as a bridge to my dreams. I hope the fans continue to shower me with love.” Pawandeep Rajan took home Rs 25 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki Swift car, and the trophy. The first runner-up Arunita Kanjilal and second runner-up Sayali Kamble were awarded Rs 5 lakh each.