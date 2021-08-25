Pawandeep Rajan movie: Not even the ardent Pawandeep Rajan fans would have guessed that he has also acted in a full-fledged film in the past! After the singer won the singing reality show Indian Idol 12, an old poster of his movie started surfacing on social media. The fans seemed absolutely surprised and excited to see their favourite TV celeb on the poster of a Marathi film titled F.U-Friendship Unlimited that was directed and produced by Mahesh Manjrekar.Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan Spends Quality Time With His Mother And Friends in Champawat, Uttarakhand- See Pics

The poster shows the entire star cast with Pawandeep also posing wearing a red sweatshirt. The talented singer seems to have grabbed many opportunities to prove his versatility in the past. And probably that’s the reason he was called for a special dinner by Manjrekar on his birthday last week. Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan Gets Audi Q7 as Special Gift From Arunita Kanjilal After Winning Indian Idol 12? Here's Who Gifted Him What

Pawandeep, along with other Indian Idol 12 finalists were seen posing with Salman Khan, and others at Mahesh Manjrekar’s birthday party that took place last week in Mumbai before the superstar flew to Russia to begin shooting for his upcoming movie Tiger 3. Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan Confirms Buying House In The Same Building As Arunita Kanjilal, Fans Rejoice

Not just acting, Pawandeep has also given playback for the song ‘Shayad‘ with Arijit Singh in the movie Love Aaj Kal (2021) that was directed by Imtiaz Ali and starred Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The singer is already a famous celeb back in his home state Uttarakhand where he also runs a band and has done playback for many regional songs.

Now, go and watch F.U: Friendship Unlimited to see Pawandeep’s acting skills!