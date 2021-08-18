Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 concluded after eight long months with Pawandeep Rajan emerging as the winner of the show. In a recent interview with TOI, Pawandeep recalled his audition round for the singing reality show and said he had ‘doubts over his selection’. He was quoted as saying, “When I first came for the audition, I was very scared of what would happen and if I would be selected. In fact, I had no hopes because Sawai had sung before me and he was brilliant, and since I was there, I sang whatever I could and to my surprise I was selected. So the journey on the show has been incredible and great. I have found new friends on the show. Indian Idol 12 has become a family to me and I would say we all come from villages with big dreams in our eyes and Indian Idol makes them come true.”Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Along With Arunita Kanjilal And Others Meet Salman Khan | See Pics

Opening about what he would like to do with the prize money, he said, "I am from Uttarakhand and currently the situation is not right there so I would like to do something. I would also like to open a music school for kids there so that the talented kids can get proper guidance."

After he won the show, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended his congratulations in a Facebook Post. The CM said, "By winning Indian Idol and millions of hearts across the country through his singing, Pawandeep has brought glory to Uttarakhand, from where he belongs. I congratulate him on his achievement and wish him all the best for a bright future ahead."

Pawandeep Rajan took home Rs 25 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki Swift car, and the trophy. The first runner-up Arunita Kanjilal and second runner-up Sayali Kamble were awarded Rs 5 lakh each.