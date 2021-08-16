Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan spoke after winning the trophy and the prize money as he ended the fans’ year-long wait. The popular reality show winner talked about the winning moments and how much he is going to miss his Indian Idol family. Pawandeep, who is from Uttarakhand, mentioned that he wants to build a music school in his area for kids to have the proper training to nurture their talent. He also talked about how he didn’t actually feel very good while lifting the trophy because he thought everyone was equally deserving.Also Read - After Pawandeep Rajan Wins Indian Idol 12, Arunita Kanjilal's Fans Express Disappointment: 'Usne Trophy Jeeti, Tumne Dil'

Speaking to ETimes after winning Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep said, "I did not think much during the final moments. There was only one thing in my mind that whoever wins the show, the trophy will come to one of my friends. Because we all are one big family. In fact, when I got the trophy I was not feeling very great because all of us were deserving. We all have planned to work together in the future and we will be in contact with each other even after the show."

The singer shared that his family is on cloud nine seeing him as the winner of the show. He said he would like to contribute to his state in some way and he is constantly thinking about it. "I am from Uttarakhand and currently the situation is not right there so I would like to do something. I would also like to open a music school for kids there so that the talented kids can get proper guidance," he said.

Pawandeep had built a strong bonding with Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Turao, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, and Ashish Kulkarni among other fellow contestants on the show and he plans to cherish that forever. He also said that Indian Idol is one show that actually fulfills your dreams and gives you opportunities to fly. The singer is thankful for the show and all those moments where he got to make new friends and learn something new about music.