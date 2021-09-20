Pawandeep Raanjan-Arunita Kanjilal viral video: Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal travelled to the hills for their concert last weekend. The videos of them enjoying the serenity and bespoke beauty of the Himalayas are going viral on social media. In one video, the fans can see Pawandeep introducing Arunita to the magic of the hills, telling her that they are amid the clouds. In another video, the two are performing a duet on the song ‘Gaata Rahe Mera Dill at a concert in the lap of nature.Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal To Make Special Appearance For Ram and Priya's Sangeet Ceremony

Arunita and Pawandeep have emerged as the most popular contestants from Indian Idol 12. The two are absolutely lovely together and their fans wish to see them dating each other. In fact, many of them claim that they are indeed secretly dating each other. Check out Pawandeep and Arunita’s latest videos here: Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal Win Hearts With Their Chemistry in O Saiyyonni, Fans Say 'Kadak Song'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by arudeep page (@arudeepofficial12)

Also Read - KBC 13: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal And Other Top 6 Indian Idol 12 Finalists Perform Ganesh Aarti -Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arunita heart (@arunitaxheart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idol Pawandeep (@idolpawandeep)

After winning Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep and Arunita bagged many playback numbers with music artistes including their mentor and one of the show’s judges – Himesh Reshammiya. The two have also got a recording assignment with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. However, there’s no latest update on the same.

Meanwhile, aside from their professional commitments, Pawandeep and Arunita keep making interesting Reels for Instagram to entertain their fans. Their romantic chemistry in these videos is a hit.