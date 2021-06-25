Gujarat: Actor Payal Rohatgi was arrested on Friday after she allegedly threatened to kill her society’s chairperson and also had repeated brawls with the members of the society. As reported by India Today, the actor was arrested by Satellite police in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, after her society members complained of her alleged violent behaviour. Payal also shared a post on social media earlier in which she could be seen hurling abuses at the chairperson of her society. However, she deleted that post later. Also Read - Bihar Man Commits Massive Rs 94 Lakh Fraud by Hacking Vodafone Idea Email Address

On Friday, before she was arrested by the police, Payal shared a video of herself worshipping Lord Shiva. In the caption of her post, she alleged that people are trying to take advantage of her but she has full faith in God and even though she feels trapped, she will get through this. “I know I am being used to fulfil an agenda by certain people who themselves don’t want to do the dirty work, but I am going with the flow even though I know I am being trapped as God has a plan for me which none of these powerful people can even touch. Om Namah Shivay (sic),” she wrote. Also Read - Richa Chaddha Thanks Vadodara Police For Arresting Youtuber Shubham Mishra, Says 'This is Much-Needed Reaffirmation'

Payal has been the controversies’ favourite child for a long time now. She has been arrested for defaming India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and his family, and also for her radical viewpoints on various political and social issues. In 2019, she released a video on Facebook making an objectionable statement against Motilal Nehru’s family.

After debuting in Bollywood in 2002, Payal went on to do reality TV shows like Bigg Boss 2 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 2. However, she has been missing from the scene lately!