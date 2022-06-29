Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh wedding news: Seems like Payal Rohatgi is ready to bury the hatchet with actor Kangana Ranaut. She is all set to get married to her longtime beau and Indian wrestler Sangram Singh in an intimate ceremony in Agra next month. While the wedding is going to be a small function, Payal says she intends to send an invite to Kangana and let ‘bygones be bygones.’Also Read - Javed Akhtar's Defamation Case: Kangana Ranaut To Appear Before Mumbai Court On July 4

Payal was speaking in an interview with News18 Showsha when she gave away details about her wedding and how they are organising various functions. It’s going to be an intimate wedding ceremony in Agra on July 9 for the couple where only family members from both sides will be invited. The wedding will be followed by a grand reception in Delhi where their friends and other guests will bless the couple. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Fans Dig Old Video of Her Seeking Downfall of Uddhav Thackeray Amid Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'Kal Tera Ghamand Tutega...' | Watch

Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh wedding details revealed

Payal said she and Sangram are also planning a reception in Mumbai but the date and the venue still need to be decided for the same. “We are trying to make sure that we are just with the family for the wedding and pre-wedding functions. We’ll be then inviting all to the Delhi reception which is on the 14th of July. So, that’s when the reception in Delhi will be happening but the wedding and pre-wedding will be limited to the family,” she said. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says 'Many Muslim Friends Have Premarital Sex, Drink, Smoke...,' Defends Nupur Sharma Again

Payal Rohatgi talks about inviting Kangana Ranaut to her wedding with Sangram Singh

When quizzed about having Kangana at her wedding functions, Payal said there’s no bad blood and she is definitely going to send an invite to her sister Rangoli Chandel. “I will obviously make sure that I send the invite to her sister Rangoli and if she is in Delhi, would love to see her at the reception. She is kind and I am kind. It’s a good occasion and we should let bygones be bygones,” she elaborated.

Payal and Kangana have been at the loggerheads ever since their ‘Lock Upp’ days. The former had accused the Thalaivi actor of being biased and unfair towards her when she declared Munawar Faruqui the winner of the season.