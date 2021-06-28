Actor Pearl V Puri, who is currently out on bail in alleged rape and molestation case of a minor case, has finally broken his silence on the ongoing controversy. He revealed that he lost his maternal grandmother a few months ago, then he lost his father and now his mother is undergoing cancer treatment. Amidst all the struggles, he is accused of this ‘ghastly accusation’. Also Read - Pearl V Puri Rape Case: Netizens Compare Actor To Asaram Bapu, Question 'Why Bail Granted In Just 11 Days?'

Taking to Instagram, he shared a long post and wrote, “Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my nani maa few months back, then on her 17 day I lost my dad. Post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. Last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight made feel like a criminal. All of this in midst of my mother’s cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless. I am still numb…but I felt it’s time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who have showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am a firm believer of #Satyamevjatate. I trust in the law, judiciary of my country and God up there. Please keep your dua’s coming.” Also Read - Pearl V Puri Minor Rape Case: Mother of Victim Named As Co-Accused, Granted Interim Bail

Pearl’s friends reacted to his post and extended their support. Divya Khosla Kumar dropped comment, “Pearl we all know what the truth is & how those Shameless people made you a scapegoat in their own personal matters …Really hope u get justice at the earliest.” Also Read - Pearl V Puri Minor Rape Case: Actor Finally Granted Bail, His Lawyer Says 'We Will Challenge His Arrest'

Ridhima Tiwari wrote, “We are always with you Pearl !! Don’t ever feel you are alone , we are in this with you !! Stay strong !! God bless you always.”

According to the Valiv Police Station, which lodged the case, the victim’s family had complained that Puri had allegedly molested and raped the girl, around two years ago. He has been booked under Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4, 8, 12, 19, and 21 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

As per Sanjaykumar Patil, DCP, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Commmissionerate, the alleged incident took place on the film set of Vasai, where Pearl was shooting in October 2019. The victim and her mother, who is also a TV actor, were on the set of the film. The minor’s mother learned about the incident after the child complained of abdomen pain. Her father, who had worked with Puri, filed a complaint at the Versova police station. The case was transferred to Waliv police and after the investigation, it was found out that Puri had a role to play in the incident. He was then called to Waliv police station on Friday and was arrested.